Cavaliers Executive Koby Altman Arrested on OVI Charge After Traffic Stop

Cavaliers Executive Koby Altman Arrested on OVI Charge After Traffic StopSeptember 16, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested for driving under the influence Friday night.
"Troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed," the Ohio State Patrol said in a statement. "The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused."
Altman was pulled over around 9 p.m. Friday evening. The Cavaliers later issued a statement on Altman's arrest:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Cavaliers issued a statement in response to President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman's impaired driving charge on Friday night: "We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information…
Altman, 41, has been in charge of the Cavs' basketball operations since 2017. He presided over the franchise's rebuild following LeBron James' second departure in 2018, landing cornerstones Darius Garland and Evan Mobley in the draft and trading for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell last summer.
Last season was the first time Cleveland made the playoffs without James on the roster since 1998.
If convicted on the charges, it's likely Altman will face punishment from the league office. The NBA suspended Spurs guard Devonte Graham for the first two games of the 2023-24 regular season after his conviction for DWI.