Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 3 Odds

The one thing we know for sure about Notre Dame in 2023 is that it will put up points.

Hartman's transfer appears to be the best thing to happen to the Fighting Irish offense in a while.

Notre Dame scored at least 42 points in each of its three victories. That is a promising sign for over bettors on Saturday.

The Irish could put up 52 points on their own to cash the over against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Central Michigan's defense averaged a concession of 472 yards in its opening two games in which it conceded 31 points to the Michigan State Spartans and 42 in a win over the New Hampshire Wildcats out of the FCS.

CMU's inability to stop an FCS offense last week should have the Irish offense champing at the bit to get on the field with the MAC squad.