Former Nebraska, LSU TE Arik Gilbert Arrested for 2nd Time in 2 Weeks for Burglary

Paul Abell/Getty Images

Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert, who is awaiting a transfer eligibility ruling from the NCAA, was arrested for burglary Friday for the second time in less than three weeks, UGA Sports' Radi Nabulsi reported.

Gilbert was arrested in Lumpkin County, Georgia for alleged obstruction of officers and smash and grab burglary, per Nabulsi.

The arrest comes two and a half weeks after Gilbert was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Lincoln, Nebraska, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

A former five-star recruit, Gilbert began his college career at LSU in 2020 before transferring to Georgia, where he missed the 2021 season due what the team described as "personal issues." He saw action in three games in 2022.

Gilbert then transferred to Nebraska. Because of his multiple transfers, he will need to get a waiver from the NCAA in order to play this season. Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule said in August there had been "twists and turns" regarding the eligibility decision.

In his earlier arrest, Nebraska police reported that Gilbert was found leaving a liquor and vape store with a shattered door holding more than $1,600 in stolen items, including vape and Delta 8 products, per Rittenberg and On3's Nick Schultz.