Kansas Guard Arterio Morris Suspended Due to Rape Allegations

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Kansas men's basketball program has suspended Arterio Morris amid an investigation into a rape accusation that was reported to the university's police department, according to Shreyas Laddha of the Kansas City Star.

A Kansas athletics official told Laddha that while Morris was not named in the incident report, he "has been suspended from the program and we have no further comment."

The alleged incident took place on Aug. 26 at Kansas' McCarthy Hall, which houses the men's basketball players, among other male residents, and was reported the next day, according to the incident report.

Morris has not been arrested and a warrant hasn't been issued for his arrest.

"At this time, this case has not been presented to our office for charging consideration," the Douglas County District Attorney's office told Laddha.

Jayhawks men's basketball players Johnny Furphy and Elmarko Jackson were listed on the incident report as witnesses and Nick Timberlake is listed under "other." None of the players listed were involved in the alleged incident and are not under investigation, according to Laddha.

Morris transferred to Kansas this year after one season at Texas.



During his time at Texas, Morris received a misdemeanor assault charge for an alleged confrontation with an ex-girlfriend in June 2022. He was not suspended from the Texas men's basketball program and played the entire year, averaging 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 38 games while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self released a statement regarding the incident when he announced the transfer of Morris in May:

"We are aware of the charge that Arterio is facing in the State of Texas. In addition to working with our athletic department and campus administrators, we have also spoken at length with Arterio, his family, his former institution's University Student Affairs office and his former institution's Department of Athletics Compliance and Administration.

"Based on these discussions, we are comfortable welcoming Arterio to the University of Kansas and he is well aware of the high standards and expectations that come with being a member of the Kansas Men's Basketball program. We fully expect him to meet those daily."