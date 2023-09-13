Adam 'Pacman' Jones Plane Arrest Video Released After Terroristic Threatening Charge

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Former NFL defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport when police responded to a call about an "unruly passenger," and TMZ Sports has obtained video of the incident.

Jones is captured on video arguing with flight attendants and other passengers before being kicked off a flight that was scheduled for departure to New Jersey.

The 39-year-old asked flight attendants if he could switch seats because the chargers for the two seats he purchased weren't working. According to TMZ Sports, Jones wanted to charge his iPad to go over notes for the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills that he was slated to cover.

After going back and forth with flight attendants, the aircraft returned to the gate because of his behavior. With the plane having turned around, Jones continued to argue with passengers who were angry that the flight had been delayed.

When the plane returned to the gate, Jones was arrested on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. He told TMZ Sports that he never threatened anyone and wasn't intoxicated.

"I did not threaten anyone," Jones said. "I was not drunk. And, as the video clearly shows, I was the one who was mistreated."

According to TMZ Sports, Jones felt disrespected and didn't get testy with flight attendants until they threatened to kick him off the flight.

Jones was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2005 draft out of West Virginia. He spent two seasons with the franchise before being suspended for the 2007 campaign for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

He returned to the NFL in 2008 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He spent eight seasons with the Bengals before ending his career with the Denver Broncos in 2018.