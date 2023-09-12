Alabama 'Disgusted' by Fans Yelling Racist, Anti-Gay Remarks at Texas Players

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The University of Alabama issued a statement in response to video that showed Crimson Tide students using racist and anti-gay language while yelling at Texas players during Saturday's game.

"We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night," the statement said, per Caleb Yum of the Austin American-Statesman. "To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect toward others."

Yum explained the video showed Texas players X'Avion Brice, Jelani McDonald and B.J. Allen Jr., all of whom are Black, dancing on the sidelines as the Longhorns secured a 34-24 victory.

Fans can be heard using the racist and anti-gay language offscreen.

Angie Wisner, who is the mother of Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner, posted the following message on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that!

Love you Son!

But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace"

She wasn't the only mother of a member of the team to say something along those lines.

April Finkley, who is the mother of Texas defensive lineman Justice Finkley, said "our game day experience included being harassed because our son is a 'traitor' and having beer cans thrown at our section the whole game," per Mark Heim of AL.com.

Finkley is from Alabama.

As for the actual game, Quinn Ewers threw for 349 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and the Longhorns defense intercepted Jalen Milroe twice. It was the type of performance that could resonate throughout the season and into College Football Playoff discussions if Texas continues to play at a high level.