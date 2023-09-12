NBA Rumors: Nerlens Noel to Be Waived by Kings After JaVale McGee Contract

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

After signing veteran center JaVale McGee, the Sacramento Kings had a surplus at the position. However, the team reportedly changed that on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta after both of them signed partially guaranteed one-year deals with the team this summer.

Noel began the 2022-23 season with the Detroit Pistons after he was acquired in a trade from the New York Knicks. He appeared in 14 games with three starts and averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. He reached a contract buyout agreement at the end of February and was subsequently waived. He signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets and appeared in three games.

The sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Noel is a skilled rebounder who provides a veteran presence. The Kings were set to be his seventh team in his NBA career, but now he will be seeking a new home.

As Wojnarowski noted, the Kings are set to roll with McGee, Alex Len and All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis at the center position this year. Sacramento is coming off a 48-34 finish to last season the ranked third in the Western Conference.

The Kings have a deep team that should be able to remain competitive in 2023-24. Sabonis and star point guard De'Aaron Fox are a dangerous pick-and-roll duo. Veterans Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter excel in their roles for the team. Power forward Keegan Murray is expected to take a leap next year after a promising rookie season.