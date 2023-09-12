X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Baron Davis: Hornets' LaMelo Ball 'Has No Ceiling' Entering 4th NBA Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court in the first quarter during their game against the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    There was a time when Baron Davis was the young point guard providing hope for Charlotte Hornets fans.

    Now that role belongs to LaMelo Ball, and the former Hornet had nothing but good things to say about the 22-year-old.

    "He has no ceiling," Davis told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "We don't know what his ceiling is. He has an intangible that only the greats are given. He has the personality, vision, game, heart, and he's clutch. He's highly intelligent. He has an incredible emotional IQ. He's damn near 6-foot-9 now. I stood next to him. You think about someone who's basketball is art. The basketball is like a musical instrument to this kid."

    Davis played his first five-plus seasons with the Hornets before suiting up for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks during his career. Both of his All-Star appearances and his spot on the 2003-04 All-NBA Third Team came when he was with the organization that selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 1999 NBA draft.

    Charlotte chose Ball with the No. 3 pick as well, only it came in the 2020 draft.

    He was the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year and then an All-Star in his second season, but injuries limited him to just 36 games in 2022-23. There will be some pressure on Ball's shoulders to bounce back, but it is clear Davis believes he will do so.