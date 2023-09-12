Baron Davis: Hornets' LaMelo Ball 'Has No Ceiling' Entering 4th NBA Season

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

There was a time when Baron Davis was the young point guard providing hope for Charlotte Hornets fans.

Now that role belongs to LaMelo Ball, and the former Hornet had nothing but good things to say about the 22-year-old.

"He has no ceiling," Davis told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "We don't know what his ceiling is. He has an intangible that only the greats are given. He has the personality, vision, game, heart, and he's clutch. He's highly intelligent. He has an incredible emotional IQ. He's damn near 6-foot-9 now. I stood next to him. You think about someone who's basketball is art. The basketball is like a musical instrument to this kid."

Davis played his first five-plus seasons with the Hornets before suiting up for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks during his career. Both of his All-Star appearances and his spot on the 2003-04 All-NBA Third Team came when he was with the organization that selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 1999 NBA draft.

Charlotte chose Ball with the No. 3 pick as well, only it came in the 2020 draft.