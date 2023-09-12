Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Arraigned Tuesday; Alleged Victim Has Fractured Vertebrae

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arraigned Tuesday in New York City on charges of felony assault and strangulation after an alleged attack on his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, per the Associated Press.

Prosecutors say Gondrezick suffered a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye after Porter attacked her in a hotel room at the Millennium Hilton in Manhattan on Monday.

Porter, who was arrested Monday, punched Gondrezick in the face repeatedly, leaving her with a cut above her right eye, bruising and "substantial" face pain, according to the criminal complaint.

The 23-year-old NBA player also squeezed Gondrezick's neck forcefully in the attack, making it difficult for her to breathe and leaving her with redness and bruising to her neck, the criminal complaint said.

Gondrezick was transported to the hospital afterward and was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra in her neck.

"Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck," a New York City police spokesperson said Monday, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around the neck."

In a statement on Monday, the Rockets said they were "in the process of gathering information" and that they had "no further comment at this time." The NBA also released a similar statement.

Porter was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2019 draft out of USC before the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired his draft rights. He spent one season with the Cavs before being traded to the Rockets.

Porter signed a four-year, partially guaranteed contract extension with the Rockets last season worth up to $82.5 million.



While Porter was still a member of the Cavaliers in November 2020, he was arrested after police said they found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his vehicle after a single-car crash. The charges were eventually dismissed

Porter was also fined $50,000 in April 2021 for violating the NBA's COVID-19 protocols after visiting a Miami strip club, and he was suspended by the Rockets for one game in January 2022 following a verbal altercation with then-coach Stephen Silas.