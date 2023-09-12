Jim Trotter Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against NFL, NFL Network over Exit

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Longtime football writer Jim Trotter has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and NFL Network, according to the New York Times' Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman.

Trotter, who now works for The Athletic, alleged he was let go due to his criticism of the league's lack of diversity, including within the ranks of its league office and media property.

"The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity and inclusion," he said. "I tried to do so, and it cost me my job."

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones shared a statement from the league, which said it "strongly dispute(s) his specific allegations, particularly those made against his dedicated colleagues at NFL Media."

Much attention has been paid to the overwhelming racial disparity among those who occupy coaching and executive roles.

In February 2022, Trotter pressed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the issue, citing the teams that had yet to hire a single Black head coach and the absence of much diversity within the ownership ranks throughout the league's history. He also asked Goodell directly about how NFL Media didn't have a single Black person at a senior level.

Trotter brought up the same broad topic one year later and argued little had been done to address the underlying issues. Goodell responded that he's "not in charge of the newsroom." The commissioner added that steps were being taken behind the scenes to remedy the larger problem.

Trotter told Peacock's Brother From Another in March he thought his pointed questions to Goodell played a role in NFL Media's decision not to renew his contract.

Trotter's lawsuit lays out claims that extend beyond Goodell and NFL Media.

Per Belson and Rosman, he recounted an alleged conversation he had with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in August 2020 about the lack of Black people in a position of authority with NFL front offices.

"If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire," Jones is alleged to have responded.

Trotter contends Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula made a similar remark in reference to NFL players protesting systemic racism.

"If the Black players don't like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is," Pegula allegedly said.

Pegula issued a statement saying the allegation "is absolutely false."

Regarding Jones' comment, Trotter said two NFL Media supervisors prohibited him from making reference to it when he was reporting on the email scandal that cost Jon Gruden his job with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported there was no arbitration clause in the deal Trotter had originally signed, which allowed him to pursue litigation at a later date.