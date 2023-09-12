Alabama Walk-On WR Antonio Ross Arrested on Sodomy Charges, Dropped from Roster

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama walk-on Antonio Ross was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree sodomy, according to AL.com's Carol Robinson and Nick Alvarez.

Robinson and Alvarez reported the case involves "a juvenile female victim" who was interviewed by authorities prior to Ross' arrest. Prosecutors laid out the allegations before a grand jury in August.

The report noted Ross is no longer listed on the Crimson Tide's roster page.

Ross originally committed to Liberty in August 2022 but reconsidered his options after Hugh Freeze left the Flames to take the Auburn job. In February, the Alabama native announced he was staying home and accepted a preferred walk-on slot from the Crimson Tide.

While not on scholarship, preferred walk-ons effectively enjoy all of the benefits scholarship athletes do in terms of roster status and playing time.

Ross didn't appear in either of Alabama's first two games this season. The game notes for Saturday's clash with South Florida continued to include "Tonio Ross" as a defensive back.