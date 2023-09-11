Mel Tucker Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations 'Completely False' Amid MSU Suspension

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, who is currently suspended without pay amid a sexual harassment investigation, released a lengthy statement through his lawyer on Monday.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic shared the statement, which said, in part, that the "allegations of harassment are completely false" and "the proceedings initiated by Ms. Tracy are devoid of any semblance of fairness for any matter of this importance, and the University's 'hearing' scheduled for October 5-6 is so flawed that there is no other opportunity for the truth to come out."

On Sunday, Kenny Jacoby of USA Today reported Brenda Tracy—who is a rape survivor who professionally educates athletes about sexual violence—filed a complained to Michigan State's Title IX office in December alleging that "Tucker made sexual comments about her and masturbated" when they were on a phone call.

"The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it's hard for me to even wrap my mind around it," she said, per Jacoby. "It's like he sought me out just to betray me."

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller announced Sunday that the school suspended Tucker without pay, via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Dan Murphy of ESPN shared some details on the timing of the punishment from Michigan State's perspective:

Jacoby noted Tucker and Tracy "developed a professional relationship centered on her advocacy work" that included her speaking to Spartans players on multiple occasions and even being named the honorary captain for a spring football game.

"Then, after the spring game, Tucker called her four times, phone records show," Jacoby wrote. "Tracy said he repeatedly asked her to meet him alone, without her assistant, and even suggested slipping into her hotel through a back door so no one would see him. She said no."

Tracy then said in the complaint the phone call happened in April 2022.

Jacoby reported that Tucker wrote a letter to the Title IX investigator that called the interaction mutual and consensual.

"I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition," he said.

Tucker reiterated in Monday's statement that the phone conversation was consensual in his view.

"While I am saddened by Ms. Tracy's disclosure of the sensitive nature of this call, let me be perfectly clear—it was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country," he said. "She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone."

He also said Tracy's attorney asked for money to make the allegations go away and that "the investigation has not been fair or unbiased. I can only conclude that there is an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."

Jacoby reported there is a "formal hearing to determine whether Tucker violated the school's policy banning sexual harassment and exploitation is scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6."

In his statement, Tucker called the hearing a "sham" that won't require any testifying under oath or the opportunity to present evidence toward what he sees as his innocence.

The date of the hearing coincides with Michigan State's bye week during what is Tucker's fourth season as the head coach of the Spartans. He signed a 10-year, $95 million contract in November 2021.