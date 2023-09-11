Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in New York City for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, according to Josh Margolin and Aaron Katersky of ABC News.

Margolin and Katersky reported Porter's girlfriend initially locked him out of their room at the Millennium Hotel early Monday morning because she "was upset with the late hour of his return." Porter gained entry with the help of a hotel employee and then allegedly struck the woman.

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said officers arrived at the hotel at 6:45 a.m. following a 911 call.

"Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck," the spokesperson said. "A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around her neck."

Porter is approaching his fifth season in the NBA, and off-court concerns have followed the 23-year-old throughout his career.

Leading up to the 2019 draft, he told reporters that "a lot of people say I'm one of the most talented in the draft but I have a lot of red flags in my character."

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected Porter in the second round, traded him to the Rockets in January 2021 after he was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with team officials in the locker room. He had yet to suit up for the Cavs to that point in the season for personal reasons.

Porter also received a one-game suspension from Houston in January 2022 after he reportedly got into an argument with assistant coach John Lucas at halftime.

"Porter has well-documented anger management issues—which the team believes he has made progress on—but those surfaced again Saturday and ultimately drove him to leave the arena instead of rejoining the team for the second half, sources said," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported at the time.

The Rockets' first preseason game is a month away (Oct. 10) against the Indiana Pacers, and they open the regular season Oct. 25 against the Orlando Magic.

Feigen said Houston general manager Rafael Stone declined to comment on Porter's arrest.