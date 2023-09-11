Alabama Fans Heard on Video Yelling Racist, Anti-Gay Remarks at Texas Players

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A video that surfaced Sunday night on social media included apparent Alabama Crimson Tide football fans yelling racist and anti-gay taunts toward Texas players during the Longhorns' 34-24 road upset win over Bama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

According to AL.com's Mark Heim, a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured fans shouting anti-gay slurs and telling Longhorns players to "go back to the projects" while they celebrated on the sidelines.

Angie Wisner, who is the mother of Texas running back Tre Wisner, tweeted about the verbal abuse toward the players and also alleged that Alabama fans threw objects at the parents of Texas players:

"The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you Son! But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace."

April Finkley, who is the mother of Texas pass-rusher Justice Finkley, who hails from the state of Alabama, also tweeted about a negative experience she had at Bryant-Denny Stadium:

"This win hits different for me. I'm from AL. BHam is my City. I know T-Town like the back of my hand. Our game day experience included being harassed because our son is a 'traitor,' and having beer cans thrown at our section the whole game. So I stand on this energy right here."

Entering play Saturday, Alabama was the No. 3 team in the nation while Texas was No. 11, but the script has been flipped as the Longhorns are now No. 4 and the Tide are No. 10 in the AP poll.

Although Texas fell 20-19 to Alabama last season, the Longhorns went into Saturday's game having failed to beat the Crimson Tide since 1982.