Teen Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Shooting Security Guard After Game

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a security guard in the back of the head following a high school football game in Utica, New York, on Saturday.

According to TMZ Sports, a brawl broke out in a parking lot at Thomas R. Proctor High School in the wake of a 60-30 Proctor win over Binghamton High School.

Video of the violence was posted on social media, and it features the sound of gunfire, followed by a security guard falling to the ground while attempting to break up the fight.

Per TMZ, the security guard was shot in the back of the head, and he is in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Utica Police Department said it identified a 16-year-old boy as the shooter and has taken him into custody.

After police reviewed video of the shooting, the teen was charged with attempted murder and multiple gun-related charges.

Per Delana Thomas of CNYCentral.com, the suspect, who is not a student at Proctor High School but is enrolled in an alternative educational program, turned himself in to police on Sunday.

While still hospitalized, the security guard who was shot is expected to make a full recovery, per Thomas.



Thomas also reported that the Utica Police Department and Oneida County District Attorney's Office are attempting to gain clearance to prosecute the suspected shooter as an adult despite his age.