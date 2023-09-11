Ex-NFL CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested on Terroristic Threatening Charge at Airport

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was reportedly removed from a plane and arrested Monday morning at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport because he was allegedly being an "unruly passenger," per Fletcher Keel and Emily Sanderson of WLWT5.

According to Captain Kevin Klute of the Boone County Jail, via Christian DeLuc of WCPO, Jones has been charged with terroristic threatening and intoxication.

"Airport police were called at 0600 to assist flight crew on an outbound flight about an unruly passenger," airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner told Annasofia Scheve of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Passenger was arrested prior to takeoff and taken to Boone County Detention Center."

Jones defended himself after being released from jail:

Jones, 39, played 12 NFL seasons after being the No. 6 overall selection in the 2005 draft, suiting up for the Tennessee Titans (2005-06), Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver Broncos (2018).

He was a first-team All-Pro in the 2014 season and a Pro Bowler in 2015. But legal issues and multiple arrests caused him to be suspended for the 2007 season for violations of the NFL player conduct policy.

He was again suspended indefinitely in Oct. 2008 and missed the entirety of the 2009 season.

But Jones found stability with the Bengals as a cornerback and returner, turning his career around.

Following his playing career he's run into additional legal trouble, including an arrest in 2017 for arguing with police. He pleaded guilty to charges in 2019 after allegedly threatening to kill an Indiana Gaming Commission officer, while in 2021 he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges after assaulting a security guard at Clutch OTR.