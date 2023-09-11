NFL Rumors: Damar Hamlin to Be 'Healthy Inactive' for Bills vs. Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The regular-season return of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will have to wait at least another week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reported Hamlin will be a "healthy inactive" for Monday's game against the New York Jets. He added the third-year defensive back "could be back on the playing field for Buffalo in the coming weeks."

Many wondered whether Hamlin's NFL career was over after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game last year against the Cincinnati Bengals. Having been cleared to resume football activities in April, he appeared in all three of Buffalo's preseason games and finished with 10 tackles.

Head coach Sean McDermott reflected that it was "remarkable" simply to see the 25-year-old back on the field.

"It's a true sign of a young man's courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point," McDermott told reporters. "I know there's a football game going on out there today, but I mean, truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith."

Making the Bills' 53-man roster ahead of Week 1 was another big step in Hamlin's comeback. In the team's unofficial depth chart, he's listed as the backup to Micah Hyde.

For now, though, it looks like Buffalo intends to lean a little more on Cam Lewis, who can line up as a safety or nickelback in the secondary.