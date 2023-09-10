Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker Fired amid Sexual Assault Investigation

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the midst of a sexual harassment investigation by Michigan State University, head football coach Mel Tucker was reportedly fired on Sunday.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, secondary coach Harlon Bennett has been promoted to interim head coach and former head coach Mark Dantonio is "expected to assist in an undefined role."

Tucker is the subject of a sexual harassment investigation, as detailed in a report by Dan Murphy of ESPN.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

