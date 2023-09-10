X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker Fired amid Sexual Assault Investigation

    Doric SamSeptember 10, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during the Big Ten Conference Media Days on July 26, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    In the midst of a sexual harassment investigation by Michigan State University, head football coach Mel Tucker was reportedly fired on Sunday.

    According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, secondary coach Harlon Bennett has been promoted to interim head coach and former head coach Mark Dantonio is "expected to assist in an undefined role."

    Tucker is the subject of a sexual harassment investigation, as detailed in a report by Dan Murphy of ESPN.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.