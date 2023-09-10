Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Feared to Have Suffered Torn Achilles Injury vs. Texans

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens may have been dealt a serious blow to the ground game already.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the running back J.K. Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles after he left the team's Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Ravens initially listed Dobbins as questionable to return with an ankle injury but that status has officially been shifted to out.

Dobbins had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

Dobbins limped off of the field with help from some Ravens staff and was replaced by Justice Hill.

Dobbins was a second-round pick in 2020 and had a promising rookie season, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. His 2021 season ended in the preseason as a result of a torn ACL and he was limited to just eight games in 2022. He had 520 yards and two touchdowns in that half season, so he still showed that he had some explosion post injury.

An Achilles tear would be devastating to Dobbins and the Ravens given the aforementioned injury history and would further deplete the team's depth at tailback. Hill and Gus Edwards are the only other backs on the Ravens depth chart who are active as Keaton Mitchell is currently on IR.

The Ravens are looking to build off of 10-7 2022 season that was plagued by injuries. Dobbins injury, combined with veteran tight end Mark Andrews missing the opener with a quad injury, strike fear that the fight with the injury bug could continue this season.