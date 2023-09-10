Yankees' Jasson Domínguez Scratched from Lineup vs. Brewers With Elbow Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez has been scratched from Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team announced that he would not be in the lineup as a result of right elbow inflammation.

He was originally slated to hit 3rd and patrol center field. The team shifted Isiah Kiner-Falefa from third base to right field and inserted Oswald Cabrera into the lineup and to play third base.

