    Yankees' Jasson Domínguez Scratched from Lineup vs. Brewers With Elbow Injury

    Jack MurraySeptember 10, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 8: Jasson Dominguez #89 of the New York Yankees gestures after he hit a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on September 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez has been scratched from Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

    The team announced that he would not be in the lineup as a result of right elbow inflammation.

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    Jasson Domínguez was scratched from today's game with right elbow inflammation. <br><br>Updated lineup: <a href="https://t.co/OIttUtv7Um">https://t.co/OIttUtv7Um</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z2Rr349lY0">pic.twitter.com/Z2Rr349lY0</a>

    He was originally slated to hit 3rd and patrol center field. The team shifted Isiah Kiner-Falefa from third base to right field and inserted Oswald Cabrera into the lineup and to play third base.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

