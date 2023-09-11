Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After 2023 Week 1

Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After 2023 Week 1September 11, 2023
Say what you will about overreactions in sports, but they're a lot of fun.
A lot of fun to make, a lot of fun to digest, and a heck of a lot of fun to condemn.
We invite you to be our guests in both digesting and condemning these overreactions from a wild first week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
The Cleveland Browns Are the Team to Beat in the AFC North
The Cleveland Browns made a statement on Sunday.
Forgotten by many in the the stacked and likely very competitive AFC North, Cleveland took the field and absolutely destroyed the division favorite and twice-defending division champion Cincinnati Bengals.
And yes, there are often some aberrations in Week 1, and the Bengals were probably a bit rusty with quarterback Joe Burrow coming back from injury, but 24-3? With Cincinnati's prolific and highly talented offense converting just six first downs the entire game? Not a single team had fewer first downs than that in one game throughout the 2022 season.
This was one of the worst performances on Burrow's career, and a testament to the jolt venerable new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz brings to Cleveland.
Of course, this is also quarterback Deshaun Watson's first full season with the team, and what's scary is Sunday's performances from Watson, Nick Chubb and the Elijah Moore-led pass-catching corps weren't close to the ceiling across the board.
Let's not forget that just two years ago, with a similar core but a worse quarterback and a less experienced coaching staff, this was a team that lost just five regular-season games. The Browns definitely have the ingredients to take down the Bengals (as we saw Sunday), the Pittsburgh Steelers (who were bludgeoned Sunday and have major issues) and the Baltimore Ravens (who we'll talk about next).
The Baltimore Ravens Need to Trade for Jonathan Taylor
Sure, the Ravens easily disposed of a bad Houston Texans team at home in their opener. But it's a lot tougher to gauge that win than Cleveland's. The Texans are too far from being fully functional.
And while it was encouraging to see Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers hook up often in their first outing together, it's discouraging that Jackson was Baltimore's leading rusher in a day in which presumed top back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.
We just established that the Browns are for real, there's no doubt the Bengals will bounce back and the AFC is jacked in general. Baltimore can't afford to put so much pressure on Jackson as a rusher while hoping Gus Edwards and/or Justice Hill can do the job in the offensive backfield.
The team is clearly all-in with Jackson's big new contract. Meanwhile, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the trade talks involving disgruntled Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor are expected to continue and that the former first-team All-Pro is healthy despite having to spend the next three weeks on the PUP list.
Taylor is the type of player who could put a team like Baltimore over the top, and now he'd fill a major need. This is a no-brainer.
The Tennessee Titans Need to Move on from Ryan Tannehill
The New Orleans Saints were totally beatable at home in Sunday's opener between the Saints and Tennessee Titans. Couple of turnovers, shaky debut for Derek Carr, and of course no Alvin Kamara in the New Orleans lineup.
And yet the Titans couldn't take advantage, primarily because their so-called franchise quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, completed just 16 of 34 passes while throwing three interceptions—completely wasting a strong defensive performance and a solid game from veteran running back Derrick Henry.
Nobody's season ends in Week 1, but this was pretty indicative that this version of the Titans won't contend in the tough AFC. The South is the Jacksonville Jaguars' to win, and this oughta be viewed as a test/rebuild year for a Tennessee team that won just seven games with Tannehill, Henry and Co. in 2022.
The schedule just gets harder with the Los Angeles Chargers, Browns and Bengals on deck for Tennessee. And this team can't afford to enter next offseason with Tannehill slated for free agency and no clear indication as to the future for both sophomore third-round pick Malik Willis and rookie second-rounder Will Levis.
Tennessee would be smart to abandon Tannehill now via trade or benching and begin to get a feel for what both Willis and Levis can bring to the table.
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks Were a One-Year Wonder
There were clues. The Seattle Seahawks ran into a three-game losing streak in December last year and surprise breakout quarterback Geno Smith posted a mediocre 83.9 passer rating in his final five regular-season outings.
Smith wasn't the only reason the Seahawks laid a baffling egg in their home opener Sunday, but he didn't by any means live up to that new three-year, $75 million contract in a 30-13 loss to a division rival that has been gutted in recent offseasons and was without its best offensive player in Cooper Kupp.
Just two of Smith's passes resulted in gains of more than 10 yards as he averaged just 4.3 yards per attempt at home against a good-not-great, familiar defense in a big spot. And why should we be surprised? Smith was never able to gain or hold a starting job on a consistent basis during his first eight NFL seasons, and the odds were always against him suddenly becoming awesome at the age of 32.
Turns out, he didn't. He just got hot for a while and earned a heck of a lot of money quarterbacking a so-so team with some choice weapons and an experienced head coach. Now, though, the 0-1 Seahawks have to travel across the country to play a fired-up Detroit Lions team that is operating on extra rest. It's easy to start an 0-2 start in Seattle's future, while the San Francisco 49ers look as though they're going to run away with the NFC West in 2023.
More on them now...
The San Francisco 49ers Are the Best Team in the NFC
Elsewhere in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers did everything to prove they are the true favorite in the entire conference with a dominant 30-7 victory over a defensive stout Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road.
That means a lot because there were rightful questions about sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy, a seventh-round pick coming off a small-sample surprise rookie campaign and a major shoulder injury. He and defensive star Nick Bosa (a holdout until recently) missed significant summer action, and yet Purdy posted a 111.3 rating, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk were unreal and Bosa didn't even need to show up for the blowout win (he did but wasn't a major factor).
It's clear the 49ers will run away with the West, while the East favorite Philadelphia Eagles struggled mightily to get past an average-at-best New England Patriots team following an offseason shakeup, and it's clear nobody in the up-in-the-air North or the lowly South can hold a candle to Kyle Shanahan's squad.
Right now, the 49ers have a comically early inside track to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers Are the Team to Beat in the NFC North
Speaking of the NFC North, the division may be Green Bay's again.
It often was throughout the Aaron Rodgers era, and there was understandably questions about Green Bay's ability to get back to the top with Jordan Love taking over for the departed Rodgers at quarterback.
But on Sunday, in his debut as Green Bay's full-time starter, Love threw three touchdown passes despite a lack of stars in the receiving corps as the Packers put up 38 points in a turnover-free road performance against a much improved (on paper at least) Chicago Bears team.
He and Aaron Jones look as though they can complement each other extremely well, and it's also pretty clear the Packers can offer Love the defensive support to win games even when he's not at his absolute best.
Many figured this division, which went to the Minnesota Vikings last year, might be Minnesota's again, or that the surging Detroit Lions would take over. Some even wondered if the rebuilding Bears might have a shot if quarterback Justin Fields could turn a corner with his arm.
The Lions did beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the season, but that was still a winnable game for a shorthanded Chiefs team and it's tougher to trust Detroit than it is to trust Green Bay. Meanwhile, we all saw Chicago embarrass itself Sunday just as the Vikings were upset at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
And so you have to believe this is Green Bay's division.