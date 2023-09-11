Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After 2023 Week 1

1 of 6

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Cleveland Browns made a statement on Sunday.

Forgotten by many in the the stacked and likely very competitive AFC North, Cleveland took the field and absolutely destroyed the division favorite and twice-defending division champion Cincinnati Bengals.

And yes, there are often some aberrations in Week 1, and the Bengals were probably a bit rusty with quarterback Joe Burrow coming back from injury, but 24-3? With Cincinnati's prolific and highly talented offense converting just six first downs the entire game? Not a single team had fewer first downs than that in one game throughout the 2022 season.

This was one of the worst performances on Burrow's career, and a testament to the jolt venerable new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz brings to Cleveland.

Of course, this is also quarterback Deshaun Watson's first full season with the team, and what's scary is Sunday's performances from Watson, Nick Chubb and the Elijah Moore-led pass-catching corps weren't close to the ceiling across the board.

Let's not forget that just two years ago, with a similar core but a worse quarterback and a less experienced coaching staff, this was a team that lost just five regular-season games. The Browns definitely have the ingredients to take down the Bengals (as we saw Sunday), the Pittsburgh Steelers (who were bludgeoned Sunday and have major issues) and the Baltimore Ravens (who we'll talk about next).