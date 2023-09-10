Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Beer Vendor During Attempted Theft at Pitt Game

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

A man was arrested Saturday at Acrisure Stadium during a college football game between the Pitt Panthers and Cincinnati Bearcats after allegedly assaulting a vendor and attempting to steal beer, per WPXI.com.

According to court documents, a 22-year-old man shoved a vendor up against a cooler and pushed him to the ground before punching him in the back of the head twice after he was stopped when he tried to walk away without paying for four beers.

Police say two witnesses confirmed the incident, and now the man is facing charges of simple assault and robbery.

Pitt opened the 2023 season with a 45-7 win over Wofford last week at Acrisure Stadium, which is also home to the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, but fell to Cincinnati 27-21 on Saturday to drop to 1-1 on the season.