Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi Draw Raves from Fans as USA Beat Uzbekistan in Friendly

Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi Draw Raves from Fans as USA Beat Uzbekistan in FriendlySeptember 10, 2023
It took until additional time for the U.S. to gain a comfortable lead, but the men's national team emerged victorious in an international friendly against Uzbekistan by a score of 3-0.
It did not take long for the Americans to get on the board, as Tim Weah fired a blast from a difficult angle into the back of the net just 3:45 into the match.
This set the stage for a strong day on the scoresheet, but that was not in the cards, at least for much of the match. The U.S. held possession for 64.6 percent of the game and managed to take 13 shots with six being on target but could not find the back of the net again until after the 90th minute.
That goal was a beauty, though, as Ricardo Pepi scored his fifth goal in the last five international games.
Christian Pulisic scored a penalty kick goal right before the final horn to round out the scoring. While the lead ended up being pretty comfortable, the Americans owe goaltender Matt Turner for maintaining the lead.
Callum Castel @callumcasteln
Matt Turner vs. Uzbekistan:<br><br>1 clean sheet<br>3 saves<br>2 saves inside the box<br>7 throws<br>1 high claim<br>9 recoveries<br>1 acc. long ball<br>93% pass accuracy<br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/KiYnaUA1PG">pic.twitter.com/KiYnaUA1PG</a>
While fans on social media conveyed some concern at the U.S.' inability to pull away from Uzbekistan, the praise for Weah and Pepi was the main focus.
OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack
5 - Tim Weah's 5 <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> goals have come against teams from 5 different confederations, the eighth player in <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> history to score against teams from five different confederations. Globetrotter. <a href="https://t.co/KdooHv56wZ">pic.twitter.com/KdooHv56wZ</a>
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
The <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a>'s Weston McKennie and Tim Weah of Juventus are the first pair of European club teammates to combine for a goal for the U.S. since Carlos Bocanegra and Clint Dempsey (Fulham) against Barbados in 2008 🤯🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/okux1b8vUs">pic.twitter.com/okux1b8vUs</a>
Alexan @AlexanSimon85
Wild to me that Tim Weah is a wingback at club. I struggle to find something that he struggles with as a winger. Great finisher, technically proficient, great runner off the ball, dynamic speed. Maybe he doesn't do enough as a creator? Just seems like he'd fit in so many places.
Vas(Billy) @boredastorian94
What a finish from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSV</a> striker Ricardo Pepi who does well to find space just outside the 18yard box for a 🚀 of a shot that bests the <a href="https://twitter.com/UzbekistanFF_en?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UzbekistanFF_en</a> keeper and gives the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> the 2-0 lead <a href="https://t.co/54zVKh1hBk">https://t.co/54zVKh1hBk</a>
The U.S. will be back in action Tuesday when they host Oman in St. Paul, Minnesota. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.