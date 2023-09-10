Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi Draw Raves from Fans as USA Beat Uzbekistan in Friendly

Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

It took until additional time for the U.S. to gain a comfortable lead, but the men's national team emerged victorious in an international friendly against Uzbekistan by a score of 3-0.

It did not take long for the Americans to get on the board, as Tim Weah fired a blast from a difficult angle into the back of the net just 3:45 into the match.

This set the stage for a strong day on the scoresheet, but that was not in the cards, at least for much of the match. The U.S. held possession for 64.6 percent of the game and managed to take 13 shots with six being on target but could not find the back of the net again until after the 90th minute.

That goal was a beauty, though, as Ricardo Pepi scored his fifth goal in the last five international games.

Christian Pulisic scored a penalty kick goal right before the final horn to round out the scoring. While the lead ended up being pretty comfortable, the Americans owe goaltender Matt Turner for maintaining the lead.

While fans on social media conveyed some concern at the U.S.' inability to pull away from Uzbekistan, the praise for Weah and Pepi was the main focus.

The U.S. will be back in action Tuesday when they host Oman in St. Paul, Minnesota. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.