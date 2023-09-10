X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSTRANSFER RUMORS

    Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi Draw Raves from Fans as USA Beat Uzbekistan in Friendly

    Jack MurraySeptember 10, 2023

    ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 09: Tim Weah #21 of the United States celebrates scoring with teammates during the first half of a match between Uzbekistan and the United States at CITYPARK on September 09, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    It took until additional time for the U.S. to gain a comfortable lead, but the men's national team emerged victorious in an international friendly against Uzbekistan by a score of 3-0.

    It did not take long for the Americans to get on the board, as Tim Weah fired a blast from a difficult angle into the back of the net just 3:45 into the match.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Tim Weah gives USMNT the early lead 🚀<br><br>Watch USA vs. Uzbekistan on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/NmKIxbgeff">pic.twitter.com/NmKIxbgeff</a>

    This set the stage for a strong day on the scoresheet, but that was not in the cards, at least for much of the match. The U.S. held possession for 64.6 percent of the game and managed to take 13 shots with six being on target but could not find the back of the net again until after the 90th minute.

    That goal was a beauty, though, as Ricardo Pepi scored his fifth goal in the last five international games.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Ricardo Pepi's fifth goal in his last five USMNT games 🚋 <a href="https://t.co/fZVD7gc1yb">pic.twitter.com/fZVD7gc1yb</a>

    Christian Pulisic scored a penalty kick goal right before the final horn to round out the scoring. While the lead ended up being pretty comfortable, the Americans owe goaltender Matt Turner for maintaining the lead.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Matt Turner keeping the USMNT in the lead 🧤<br><br>Watch USA vs. Uzbekistan on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/1R2G6Zr3V8">pic.twitter.com/1R2G6Zr3V8</a>

    Callum Castel @callumcasteln

    Matt Turner vs. Uzbekistan:<br><br>1 clean sheet<br>3 saves<br>2 saves inside the box<br>7 throws<br>1 high claim<br>9 recoveries<br>1 acc. long ball<br>93% pass accuracy<br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/KiYnaUA1PG">pic.twitter.com/KiYnaUA1PG</a>

    While fans on social media conveyed some concern at the U.S.' inability to pull away from Uzbekistan, the praise for Weah and Pepi was the main focus.

    OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack

    5 - Tim Weah's 5 <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> goals have come against teams from 5 different confederations, the eighth player in <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> history to score against teams from five different confederations. Globetrotter. <a href="https://t.co/KdooHv56wZ">pic.twitter.com/KdooHv56wZ</a>

    D&M⚽️🇺🇸 (new account, old one suspended 🤪) @DandMussoccer

    Tim Weah isn't his father, but man he's underrated and under-promoted. Quietly decisive

    Orel Fargas @OrelFargas

    What a sensational goal by Tim Weah! <a href="https://t.co/s5tAMCYlnu">https://t.co/s5tAMCYlnu</a>

    Hart Bailey @team_Dji

    Tim Weah‼️<br> <a href="https://t.co/OBNSzKwAEw">pic.twitter.com/OBNSzKwAEw</a>

    StatesUnitedFC @StatesUnitedFC1

    Tim Weah looks good (not even talking about the goal). Outside of that, not much else positive.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a>'s Weston McKennie and Tim Weah of Juventus are the first pair of European club teammates to combine for a goal for the U.S. since Carlos Bocanegra and Clint Dempsey (Fulham) against Barbados in 2008 🤯🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/okux1b8vUs">pic.twitter.com/okux1b8vUs</a>

    Alexan @AlexanSimon85

    Wild to me that Tim Weah is a wingback at club. I struggle to find something that he struggles with as a winger. Great finisher, technically proficient, great runner off the ball, dynamic speed. Maybe he doesn't do enough as a creator? Just seems like he'd fit in so many places.

    McNutty @YAMANSDOOD

    Tim Weah is my favorite American to watch since 2013 Fab Johnson

    marisa @marisaonfilm

    tim weah's x ray rn <a href="https://t.co/DAEyMJ89Ye">pic.twitter.com/DAEyMJ89Ye</a>

    GJ Stoutimore @GjStoutimore

    Honest to God, if I had pace like Tim Weah, I'd sell my car and just run everywhere. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Trey Mongrue @TreyMongrue

    20 minutes down and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> is clearly on another level than Uzbekistan, but Tim Weah is clearly on another level than everyone else on the pitch.

    AY🇸🇴 @ayknowsball

    Tim Weah rn <a href="https://t.co/6HbJM0OLCc">pic.twitter.com/6HbJM0OLCc</a>

    ALL SPORT @All_sportreport

    TIM WEAH ROCKET 🚀<br><br>What a start for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a>. 💪

    Keith (Taylor's Version) @whoo_keith

    Despite the scoreline it wasn't as dominant of a win as it should've been. <br><br>Ricardo Pepi's got a rocket strapped to his leg tho 😮‍💨

    ★ 🇺🇸 @dristarz

    ricardo pepi my world is rocked <a href="https://t.co/ESM5IhVsVv">pic.twitter.com/ESM5IhVsVv</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    RIcardo Pepi one of the few players that looked like he actually wanted to play today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Vas(Billy) @boredastorian94

    What a finish from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSV</a> striker Ricardo Pepi who does well to find space just outside the 18yard box for a 🚀 of a shot that bests the <a href="https://twitter.com/UzbekistanFF_en?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UzbekistanFF_en</a> keeper and gives the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> the 2-0 lead <a href="https://t.co/54zVKh1hBk">https://t.co/54zVKh1hBk</a>

    🇺🇸 USMNTvsHaters @USMNTvsHaters

    RICARDO PEPI GOAL 🚂🚂🚂 <a href="https://t.co/i4q8JuhA4C">pic.twitter.com/i4q8JuhA4C</a>

    Kamran Nia @kamran_nia

    Ricardo Pepi's form for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> has been excellent. And he just scored against Uzbekistan to give the United States a 2-0 lead.<br><br>Pepi now has eight goals in 17 caps!

    MLS Buzz @MLS_Buzz

    I resent the idea that Ricardo Pepi had some kind of fire lit under him by Berhalter when he missed the World Cup<br><br>He was this player last year when he was scoring in the Eredivisie. Making it seem like some motivation masterclass by Gregg is crazy

    Rachel Phillips KVIA @Rachel_KVIA

    San Eli native Ricardo Pepi with the goal for USA … wish I could say I'm shocked, but how could I be?! <br><br>It's his 8th goal for the US! <a href="https://t.co/MoJPJJvw5k">https://t.co/MoJPJJvw5k</a>

    Justin Ruderman @JustinRuderman_

    Being left off the World Cup roster might've been the best thing for Ricardo Pepi's career. He's been a different player ever since.

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    Not been a pretty game, but will never tire of seeing Ricardo Pepi in the goals. 🚂🚂🚂

    The U.S. will be back in action Tuesday when they host Oman in St. Paul, Minnesota. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.