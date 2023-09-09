The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 293

The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 293September 9, 2023
Into every significant sports weekend, a little Dana White must fall.
The bare-skulled boss is on the road with his combat behemoth this weekend in Australia, staging a pay-per-view show that'll go head to head with college football, playoff-relevant baseball and endless pontificating about the opening Sunday of the NFL.
UFC 293 is the Octagonal event set for Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, and it's topped by a five-bout portion featuring locally based hero Israel Adesanya, who'll make the first defense of his second middleweight title reign against fifth-ranked contender Sean Strickland.
Adesanya held all the cards at 185 pounds for 37 months before he was knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in New York City last November. He regained the strap against Pereira when he laid the Brazilian out in the main event at UFC 287 in Miami in April.
Strickland had been headed toward a title fight before he was leveled by Pereira at UFC 276 in July 2022 and he lost a subsequent fight to Jared Cannonier—who was coming off his own loss to Adesanya—but has since righted the ship with two straight wins.
Having Adesanya on the marquee is all that's needed to get the attention of the B/R combat team, which is in place to deliver a definitive real-time list of winners and losers at the show, which began at 6:30 p.m. (ET) for early prelims and will start at 10 p.m. for the main card.
Winner: Stellar Statement
Gabriel Miranda seems to have some legit superstar chops.
The 33-year-old Brazilian is comfortable in front of a microphone, confidently twirls his handlebar mustache when cameras approach, and has obvious jiu-jitsu skills—as evidenced by his arrival to Saturday's show with 15 submissions in 16 career victories.
And though his victory in Sydney was against an opponent who'd lost three straight fights and four of six overall in the Octagon, it was no less indicative of a stellar Miranda performance.
"The featherweight division has a big problem right now," he said. "Because I am here right now."
Indeed, though he was finished in barely more than five minutes in his UFC debut at lightweight, Miranda was much more comfortable a division down at featherweight, quickly working Shane Young into position for the neck crank finish that came after just 59 seconds.
Young had actually weighed in several pounds beyond the contracted limit, but Miranda agreed to go through with the fight in spite of the disadvantage, insisting he never hesitated.
"I came from Brazil 28 hours on a plane," he said. "I'm fighting, no matter what. I'll fight anyone at any time, and I came to beat this guy."
Loser: Notorious Proxy
Israel Adesanya will probably never fight Conor McGregor.
But their training partners had an Octagonal proxy war in Saturday's curtain-raiser, and it was all good for the supporters of the New Zealand-based City Kickboxing gym.
Welterweight Kevin Jousset controlled early distance with a stiff, accurate jab and the jiu-jitsu ace went to his combat wheelhouse for the finish, taking advantage of a tactical error by McGregor teammate Kiefer Crosbie to secure a rear-naked choke surrender at 4:49 of the opening round.
"That's as good a UFC debut as he could ever imagine," Daniel Cormier said of Jousset, a Frenchman who'd gone 8-2 with five KOs, but no submissions, across three promotions.
It was also the first UFC appearance for Crosbie, who began fighting as an amateur in 2013 and turned pro three years later. He'd been 10-3 in multiple promotions and was competitive against Jousset but went for a stepover takedown and quickly found himself on the canvas with his foe on his back.
Jousset's right arm was under his chin soon after, prompting the quick tap for referee Jim Perdios.
"I just wanted to be smart," Jousset told Cormier. "Nobody takes me down, you know that."
Winner: Breaking Barriers
The UFC has been a good place for women.
Champions Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes became crossover superstars during their title reigns and Megan Olivi is a frequent staple of the company's broadcasts as a popular and effective in-house reporter.
But until Saturday night in Sydney, no woman in the promotion's modern era had shared the announce table on a pay-per-view show.
Laura Sanko, who had a brief run as an MMA pro a decade ago, made her PPV debut alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier when the early prelims went live at 6:30.
She's the first woman to appear at the table for a high-profile event since Kathy Long was part of the team at UFC 1, 30 years ago when the promotion was under different ownership.
Sanko had already become the first woman to work a broadcast role with the current ownership when she was part of the team for Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.
Cormier welcomed Sanko to the table Saturday night and referred to her as a "little sister" while asking if she was ready "to eat."
"I am honored. I am excited to be here," Sanko said. "I'm going to do my best to act like I've been here, but I haven't been here before."
Full Card Results
Main Card
Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland
Tai Tuivasa v Alexander Volkov
Manel Kape v Felipe dos Santos
Justin Tafa v Austen Lane
Tyson Pedro v Anton Turkalj
Preliminary Card
Carlos Ulberg v Da Woon Jung
Jack Jenkins v Chepe Mariscal
Jamie Mullarkey v John Makdessi
Nasrat Haqparast v Landon Quiñones
Early Preliminary Card
Charles Radtke def. Blood Diamond by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young by submission (neck crank), 0:59, Round 1
Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (rear-naked choke), 4:49, Round 1