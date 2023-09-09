Justin Jefferson Rumors: '30%' Chance Vikings Contract Extension Happens by Sunday

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

If the Minnesota Vikings want to get an extension done with Justin Jefferson before the start of the regular season, they have work to do.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, one source estimated there's a 30 percent chance a deal gets done and the ball is in Minnesota's court at this point.

While it's unclear how you land on that as a percentage, the ball being in Minnesota's court is a sentiment that has been used by Jefferson to describe the state of negotiations right now.

"Of course I would want a contract to be done," Jefferson told reporters on Thursday. "But at the end of the day, it is all up to them and what the ownership want to do with that."

It's unclear if the start of the season is going to be a self-imposed deadline by either side. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently said the Vikings intend to keep their superstar wide receiver, but didn't specify if there is any pressure to get a contract done right now.

"I'll have those conversations," he said. "I think there are times with players, they kind of just want to focus on the season when it happens, so those are joint conversations we'll have with his representatives whenever that time comes."

There doesn't have to be a sense of urgency for the Vikings at this point. Jefferson still has two years remaining on his rookie contract, including the 2023 season.

One reason to get a deal done now is to avoid the possibility of the receiver market increasing as more players sign new contracts. Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wide receiver by average annual salary ($30 million). Davante Adams has the richest deal by total value ($140 million).

The Cincinnati Bengals' duo of Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase could get deals worth at least $30 million per season. Chase, who has been open about keeping an eye on what Jefferson will sign for, isn't eligible to sign an extension until after the 2023 season.

DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles will also be eligible to sign an extension next offseason.

One potential complicating factor in all of this is Nick Bosa's extension with the San Francisco 49ers. His $34 million average annual salary made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Jefferson has a strong argument to hold that title after a historic start to his career. The 24-year-old has been named to the All-Pro team in each of his first three seasons. His 4,825 yards are the most by any player in NFL history in their first three seasons.