Patriots Rumors: Bailey Zappe to Be Signed to 53-Man Roster as Mac Jones' Backup

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will open the regular season with the same quarterback depth chart they had at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bailey Zappe will be signed to the Patriots' 53-man roster and serve as Mac Jones' backup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

