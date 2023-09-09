X

    Patriots Rumors: Bailey Zappe to Be Signed to 53-Man Roster as Mac Jones' Backup

    Adam WellsSeptember 9, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots looks to throw a pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots will open the regular season with the same quarterback depth chart they had at the end of the 2022 campaign.

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bailey Zappe will be signed to the Patriots' 53-man roster and serve as Mac Jones' backup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

