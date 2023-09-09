Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 2 Odds

Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 2 OddsSeptember 9, 2023
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish cruised through the first two weeks of the Sam Hartman era.
The quarterback transfer from Wake Forest led the 10th-ranked Irish to 98 points in blowout wins over the Navy Midshipmen and Tennessee State Tigers.
Notre Dame is projected to cruise again on Saturday in its first true road game against the NC State Wolfpack.
NC State is a familiar foe to Hartman, who plied his trade in the ACC before moving to Notre Dame.
The environment inside Carter-Finley Stadium should not faze Hartman, and that could lead to another high-scoring afternoon for his offense.
The overall ACC slate is not great for home sides in Week 2. The Virginia Tech Hokies welcome the Purdue Boilermakers in a contest that could feature plenty of points.
The North Carolina Tar Heels play host to the always pesky Appalachian State Mountaineers, who have a knack for playing close games against Power Five foes.
No. 10 Notre Dame (-7.5) at NC State
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC
Hartman and Co. may not reach the 56-point mark, like they did last week against Tennessee State, but they can still put up a high point total on NC State.
The Wolfpack conceded 273 total yards in their Week 1 win over the Connecticut Huskies, but they face a much tougher test in containing Notre Dame.
Hartman threw for multiple touchdowns in each of the last two seasons against NC State with Wake Forest.
He suffered four sacks and was forced into three interceptions last season in a loss in Raleigh, but that came with a worse set of players around him.
Notre Dame possesses a far better defense than Wake Forest. The Irish showcased their defensive prowess by holding each of their first two 2023 opponents to three points.
The Irish conceded 162.5 total yards per game and their defense could put Brennan Armstrong under constant pressure on Saturday.
Notre Dame's secondary allowed a 37.9 completion percentage, forced two interceptions and it held its two foes to 2.6 yards per carry on the ground.
Marcus Freeman's team should keep up its high level of play on Saturday, and it does not hurt that Hartman may play with revenge on his mind after losing in Raleigh last season.
Purdue at Virginia Tech (Over 49.5)
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN2
Purdue and Virginia Tech do not come to mind as offensive powerhouses.
However, there is hope the Boilermakers and Hokies can combine for 50 points inside Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech gained 368 total yards in its opening win over the Old Dominion Monarchs, while Purdue produced 363 total yards in a home defeat to the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Grant Wells and Hudson Card can move their respective teams down the field, and over bettors should find some security that two veteran quarterbacks are involved in this contest.
Wells' success against Purdue's defense will be vital to cashing the over. Purdue conceded 371 passing yards to Fresno State last week.
Virginia Tech only gave up 94 yards through the air, but its rushing defense was gashed for 201 yards.
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee came alive on the road last year. Three of his four 100-yard performances occurred away from West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers and Hokies probably will not fix their defensive issues in one week, so we should see a few huge stat lines coming out of Blacksburg.
Appalachian State (+19) at No. 17 North Carolina
Saturday, 5:15 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Everyone's favorite underdog is back at it on Saturday.
Appalachian State is typically a popular underdog pick because of its 2007 road win over the Michigan Wolverines.
The Sun Belt side has been playing Power Five teams tough for quite some time since then, including an almost upset over UNC last season.
App State upset the Texas A&M Aggies and fell to the Tar Heels by two last season. It fell by two points to the Miami Hurricanes in 2021.
Additionally, the Mountaineers upset North Carolina and the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019 and took the Penn State Nittany Lions to overtime in 2018.
App State usually plays up to its competition against Power Five foes, and that leads us to believe it will do the same in Chapel Hill.
The knock on North Carolina has always been its defense. The Tar Heels let up 351 passing yards against South Carolina last week. They conceded 438.2 total yards per game in 2021.
A 19-point spread is simply too much to trust an unreliable defense with against one of the peskiest Group of Five programs.
