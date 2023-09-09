Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 2 Odds

0 of 3

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish cruised through the first two weeks of the Sam Hartman era.

The quarterback transfer from Wake Forest led the 10th-ranked Irish to 98 points in blowout wins over the Navy Midshipmen and Tennessee State Tigers.

Notre Dame is projected to cruise again on Saturday in its first true road game against the NC State Wolfpack.

NC State is a familiar foe to Hartman, who plied his trade in the ACC before moving to Notre Dame.

The environment inside Carter-Finley Stadium should not faze Hartman, and that could lead to another high-scoring afternoon for his offense.

The overall ACC slate is not great for home sides in Week 2. The Virginia Tech Hokies welcome the Purdue Boilermakers in a contest that could feature plenty of points.

The North Carolina Tar Heels play host to the always pesky Appalachian State Mountaineers, who have a knack for playing close games against Power Five foes.