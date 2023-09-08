Christopher Jones Jr. Faces New Charges in Shooting Deaths of 3 UVA Football Players

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The man accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football players and injuring two others last year is facing new murder charges.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing 13 new indictments stemming from the November 2022 shooting that killed football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler and injured football player Mike Hollins and student Marlee Morgan, per Ezra Hercyk of ABC 13 News.

Jones, a former Virginia student and member of the football team, allegedly opened fire on a charter bus bringing students back from a field trip to Washington, D.C., and killed Davis, Perry and Chandler.

The charges approved by an Albemarle County special grand jury on September 6 include six indictments for aggravated murder, two indictments for aggravated malicious wounding and five felony indictments for the unlawful use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to Hercyk.

If convicted, Jones could face a life sentence. He is facing the most serious murder charges available in Virginia after the state abolished the death penalty in 2021.

Virginia will honor Davis, Perry, Chandler and their families during a pregame ceremony ahead of Saturday's UVA Strong game against James Madison, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

Saturday's game is the first the Cavaliers will play at home since Nov. 12, 2022, one day before the shooting.

Virginia opened the 2023 season last weekend with a road loss to No. 9 Tennessee.