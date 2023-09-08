Broncos' Randy Gregory Says Raiders Owner Mark Davis' Haircut 'Kinda Pisses Me Off'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have a storied rivalry that dates back to 1960 and includes 127 all-time meetings, but Randy Gregory added a little more flare to things as the two teams prepare to square off in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Explaining why he didn't like the Raiders, the Broncos linebacker said Mark Davis' haircut "kinda pisses me off."

Davis' hair has been the subject of fascination and many stories over the years. It's been such a big deal that he discussed during an appearance on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel in September 2021.

"It's the way I cut it! ... I just blow-dry it, and it just winds up pretty much hanging like this. I don't really have to comb it," Davis told Andrea Kremer on the show (h/t Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing).

If the hair works for Davis, who are any of us to question why he chooses to keep it the way it is? His father, Al Davis, used to be known for his flashy outfits.

Mark is carrying on the family tradition of standing out from the other NFL owners in his own unique way.

Gregory won't get the chance to take a shot at Davis on the field, but he can make sure the Raiders owner feels his presence on Sunday. The 30-year-old is entering his second season with the Broncos after signing a five-year, $70 million contract as a free agent in March 2022.

A knee injury limited Gregory to just six games in his first year with the Broncos. He recorded seven quarterback hits and two sacks during the 2022 season.

Sunday will mark the first game of the Sean Payton era in Denver. The Broncos will host the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET.