Cowboys' Dak Prescott Reveals He Was Sedated for 11 Hours While Getting Leg Tattoo

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed this week that he was sedated for 11 hours while receiving a tattoo during the spring.

Speaking to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott said he was inked by Andres Ortega of the Arizona tattoo shop Onder Link and joined a recent trend of celebrities and star athletes getting tattoos while under sedation.

Per Hill, musicians Post Malone and Offset are among those who went under to get tattooed, as did Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Prescott's Cowboys teammates, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard, have done it as well, and Lamb referred Dak to Onder Link.

Rather than getting a large leg tattoo over the course of multiple sessions, Prescott did it all at once, and sedation made it possible.

The tattoo features several images that represent people who are near and dear to Prescott, including his late mother and brother, and athletes who inspired him, such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Muhammad Ali.

Prescott noted that he didn't tell any Cowboys coaches or executives he was getting the tattoo beforehand, but he told head coach Mike McCarthy after the fact: "I wasn't going to tell them, but I let them know after. When I saw Mike the next day and my leg was big, he [said] 'What [happened to you]?'"

Owner Jerry Jones didn't find out about it until he was informed by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. When asked about Prescott's decision, Jones said: "I certainly didn't know he was under for 10 hours. Just so you're clear, I had no idea about tattoos. I better get up to date on it. I had no idea that required that kind of sedation of any tattoo. It further explains to me why I don't have a tattoo."

The 30-year-old Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cowboys in 2021 and is signed through at least the 2024 season.

Over seven NFL seasons, the 2016 fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State is a two-time Pro Bowler and was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He also owns a career record of 61-36 during the regular season and has thrown for 24,943 yards, 166 touchdowns and 65 interceptions.

Last season, Dallas reached the playoffs as a wild-card team, and in 12 games, Prescott threw for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions.

Prescott will look to cut down on the turnovers in 2023, but the Cowboys' offense should remain explosive regardless with Lamb and Pollard as his top weapons.

Dak and the Cowboys will get their 2023 season underway on Sunday night when they face the NFC East rival New York Giants on the road.