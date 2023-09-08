Dodgers' Julio Urías' Domestic Violence Arrest Detailed by Police Report

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

An arrest report was released on Thursday detailing the allegations against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías.

According to ESPN, police were called by someone who witnessed a physical altercation between a man and a woman outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles following Sunday's MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC.

Officers from the Department of Public Safety spoke to the individuals involved and "determined a physical altercation occurred," resulting in Urías being arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

There was also video of the incident that is now in the possession of law enforcement, as DPS assistant chief Chris Carr told ESPN's Paula Lavigne that a civilian captured the footage on a cellphone. The DPS is continuing to handle the investigation and requested to be contacted by any other witnesses who have information relevant to the case.

Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody on Monday. He's due in court again on Sept. 27. MLB placed him on administrative leave indefinitely on Wednesday under the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Urías was also arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of domestic battery and served a 20-game suspension, though he didn't face prosecution from a Los Angeles attorney on the condition he completed a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. The 27-year-old is facing the possibility of becoming the first player to be suspended twice under MLB's joint domestic violence policy.