Chiefs' Chris Jones Reportedly Will Attend Lions Game in Suite amid Contract Holdout

Chris Jones' holdout is going to be a major storyline surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs, including on Thursday night when he reportedly will be in attendance for the opener against the Detroit Lions.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network and Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Jones is expected to watch the game from his suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jones will miss at least the first week of the season amid his contract stand-off with the team, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reporting earlier on Thursday that Kansas City reportedly has no plans to trade Jones while the two sides remain "apart in negotiations."

He wrote: "Teams I've talked to believe the Chiefs do not want to trade Jones, no matter how ugly this gets."

His holdout continues in the wake of Nick Bosa signing a five-year, $170 extension with the San Francisco 49ers, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history that ended another high-profile showdown between a star player and a contending team.

"I can't really talk about it," Jones told reporters on Wednesday about his own situation. "Hopefully it gets worked out. It's always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life. I've said that multiple times on social media platforms, from interviews—and they know where my position is at. Hopefully we can get something worked out for the long term."

Jones is currently in the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $19.5 million and a cap hit of $28.2 million. Securing the long-term bag—likely his last chance to do so at this stage in his career—makes sense, though it's already costing him in the short term:

It may hurt the Chiefs too. His absence, alongside the injury to Travis Kelce that will keep him out of the opener, means the Chiefs will be without their second- and third-best players to start their 2023 title defense against a frisky Lions team who could make some noise this season.