Report: Saints' Jimmy Graham Won't Face Criminal Charges Stemming from August Arrest

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham reportedly will not face any criminal charges stemming from his August arrest.

According to TMZ Sports, the Orange County District Attorney's Office ruled there was insufficient evidence to proceed with any criminal case.

TMZ reported in August that Graham was arrested at a Southern California resort when police said they saw him walking in traffic. Law enforcement said he resisted arrest, and TMZ obtained video of him being chased:

The Saints released a statement following Graham's arrest that said he was "disoriented" because of a "medical episode." The statement also explained that a doctor who evaluated him believed he suffered a seizure:

Graham was booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer. Both were misdemeanor charges.

He and the Saints were in California at the time because of joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of a preseason game.

The veteran sat out the 2022 season but returned to the NFL when he signed a one-year deal with New Orleans this offseason. The Saints drafted him in 2010, and he played his first five years in the league with them before he joined the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in ensuing years.

New Orleans opens its season Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.