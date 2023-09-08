NFL Week 1 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

0 of 4

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

There's nothing quite like the first Sunday of the NFL season. It's what football fans have been waiting for all offseason.

Over the course of one day, 14 games will occur: eight in the early afternoon (1 p.m. ET kickoff), five in the late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET) and a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET).

It's also an exciting time of the year for sports bettors. Placing wagers on contests is a fun way to stay invested in a full day's worth of action (especially if your fantasy football team isn't looking too sharp heading into the season).

So, let's break down a potential three-leg parlay that bettors should consider for this Sunday's opening slate. We'll combine bets from three Week 1 games to create a wager that could end up being profitable. (All odds/lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)