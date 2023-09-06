Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers, 4 More Plead Guilty to Underage Gambling

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was among five ISU or Iowa athletes to plead guilty to underage gambling on Wednesday following a state investigation into sports wagering.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the reduced charge of underage gambling carries a fine of $645 and the athletes won't face further criminal penalties.

Dekkers was joined by offensive lineman Jake Remsburg, former Iowa State player Dodge Sauser, former Iowa kicker Aaron Blom and former Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen in pleading guilty on Wednesday.

They had originally been charged with tampering with records, which is an aggravated misdemeanor that carried a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

"The original records tampering charge against these young men never fit this case, either legally or factually," attorney Mark Weinhardt, who represents Dekkers, Remsburg and Sauser, said in a statement. "Hunter, Jake, and Dodge are not and never were guilty of that charge. The charge has nothing to do with gambling. Other than the fact that Hunter, Jake, and Dodge placed some bets before they turned 21, nothing about those bets was a crime under Iowa law."

As part of the state investigation, over a dozen current or former Iowa State and Iowa athletes are facing charges of illegally gambling on games. Per Rittenberg, "Many have admitted to using online accounts belonging to their parents or others over 21 to place sports wagers." Also, several athletes were found to have violated NCAA rules by betting on games involving their teams, which could result in a permanent loss of eligibility.

Dekkers, who hasn't participated in team activities amid the probe, admitted to wagering $2,700 on events, including a football game when he was a member of the team. Remsburg is facing a six-game suspension from the NCAA, per Rittenberg, after admitting to wagering $1,108 on events, including six NCAA-sanctioned games.

Weinhardt noted that following Wednesday's guilty plea, the athletes can "focus on the educational and eligibility aspects of this matter."

Iowa State will go up against Iowa on Saturday. Both teams won their season openers last week.