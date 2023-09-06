Logan Paul's Fiancée Nina Agdal Sues Dillon Danis, Seeks Restraining Order Over Posts

MEGA/GC Images

Dillon Danis' incessant online trolling of Logan Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal will have legal consequences.

According to TMZ, Agdal is suing Danis and also filed for a restraining order against him on Wednesday. Agdal's lawsuit claims that Danis "has posted 'despicable' things about her more than 250 times since his fight with Paul was announced" on Aug. 8. She is seeking unspecified damages plus at least $150,000 per violation of the federal law prohibiting the sharing of intimate images.

Per TMZ, the lawsuit goes on to state that Agdal has "suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" and includes an allegation that one post made by Danis on Aug. 11 violated federal and state law. The post included "a sexually explicit image of her that was taken from 'a romantic encounter' she had" with someone over 10 years ago.

"Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent," Agdal stated in the suit. "Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive."

Agdal further stated that Danis only agreed to delete the post after the Misfits Boxing promotion threatened to cancel his Oct. 14 fight against Paul if he didn't take it down.

The 31-year-old model also alleged in her suit that a post from Danis on Aug. 28 included a video that was stored deep in her Snapchat drive, "suggesting Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so."

Agdal's temporary restraining order seeks to have Danis barred from continuing to post sexually explicit images of her, as the 30-year-old has threatened to release more images that would further damage her reputation.

Danis responded to Agdal's court filings on social media, saying he "won't stop" his online attacks of Agdal in the leadup to his fight against Paul.