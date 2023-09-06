Bengals' Joe Burrow On Track to Play Week 1 vs. Browns After Calf Injury Recovery

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is slated to practice in full Wednesday, setting him up to play in the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns, coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow has been working his way back from a calf injury suffered in an early training camp practice. He returned to practice for the first time last week.

