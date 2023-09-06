X

    Jonathan Gannon Says Cardinals Have Picked Week 1 QB, Won't Reveal Name Publicly

    September 6, 2023

    The Arizona Cardinals have decided on their Week 1 starting quarterback, but head coach Jonathan Gannon is keeping that signal-caller's identity under wraps for now.

    Two candidates are in line for the job.

    Rookie Clayton Tune, a fifth-round pick out of Houston, is one. The other is six-year veteran Josh Dobbs, who just landed in Arizona via trade with the Cleveland Browns.

    Either one of them will hold the fort down for starter Kyler Murray, who is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last December.

    Colt McCoy was in the picture earlier this preseason, but the Cardinals released the veteran in August.

    Regardless of whom the Cardinals pick, it looks like the team is in for a long season. Arizona is coming off a four-win campaign, and numerous star players from that squad won't be there. Of noe, Murray is hurt, wideout DeAndre Hopkins was released and J.J. Watt retired.

    Last year's defense also allowed the second-most points per game in football.

    Ultimately, the Cardinals entered a new era this season after cleaning house and adding Monti Ossenfort as the general manager and Gannon as head coach. There's no expectation for the team to bounce back immediately, and the Cardinals will have two first-round picks—their own, and the Houston Texans'—to work with next year.

    It's possible both of those choices are quite high in the draft, perhaps allowing Arizona to get two blue-chip prospects to build around.

    In the meantime, the Cardinals move forward with the 2023 season, which begins Sunday against the Washington Commanders.