Dodgers' Dave Roberts, Andrew Friedman Comment on Julio Urías After Arrest

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman commented on Sunday's arrest of pitcher Julio Urías on felony domestic violence charges.

"I was shocked. Everyone was," Roberts said, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. "It is just an extremely unfortunate circumstance for everyone."

Friedman said he told the pitcher he would not be traveling with the team on its current road trip.

"Obviously, extremely disappointing development," Friedman said. "For us right now, it's having him and his representatives resolve this while we're focused on both the near and long term including we've got a game on Thursday that he was the slated starter that we're figuring out contingencies and ways to move forward."

Plunkett noted the expectation is Urías will be placed on administrative leave during an investigation from Major League Baseball. Such a leave lasts seven days but can be extended multiple times, which is what happened when former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was investigated in 2021 and 2022.

Plunkett also suggested it is "highly unlikely" that Urías will pitch for the Dodgers again this season considering he is the first player in MLB to violate the league's domestic abuse policy multiple times.

He also has a Sept. 27 court date scheduled.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías," the Dodgers said in a statement on Monday. "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

Beth Harris of the Associated Press noted Urías was also arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in 2019 and ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. While no charges were filed, MLB suspended him for 20 games.

Los Angeles traveled without the pitcher to face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in the first game of a six-game road trip.