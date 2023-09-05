Patriots' Jack Jones Has Firearms Charges Dropped After June Arrest at Airport

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones had firearms charges dropped on Tuesday stemming from a June arrest at a Boston airport.

According to Chris Mason of Mass Live, Jones moved his court date up to Tuesday and agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping the charges.

Jones was facing two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Police said the firearms, which Jones owned legally, were found in a bag with his name on it that he attempted to get through the TSA screening at Logan Airport.

"The Commonwealth states that consistent with its standard of review in all cases, it has thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case and determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident," the Suffolk County district attorney said in a court filing.

Following Tuesday's legal resolution, Jones' attorney said in a statement to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football."

Jones admitted last month that his performance during training camp was affected by his situation off the field.

"At times it can be difficult, but I try not to let the outside affect what's going on, on the field," Jones said in August. "I just try to come out here and try to focus up on football and let the outside be the outside, and worry about that on the outside."

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Jones appeared in 13 games last season and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 25-year-old remains subject to possible discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy. The Patriots open the 2023 season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.