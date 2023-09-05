Luka Dončić Taking Care of His Body 'More Seriously,' Slovenia's Mike Tobey Says

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

All signs point to Luka Dončić opening the 2023-24 NBA season in the best shape of his career.

Slovenia coach Mike Tobey raved about Dončić's conditioning, saying the Dallas Mavericks star has taken himself "a lot more seriously" during the 2023 offseason.

"I'd say I feel he's a little bit more rested. He looks fresh and in shape, he's really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer," Tobey said, per Cesare Milanti of EuroHoops. "You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks: he's in a lot better shape. I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism. He seems to be more focused. It seems both. I've said it before with friends and family. I can't imagine what it's like to have that kind of fame, constantly everybody asking you questions."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.