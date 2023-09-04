Dodgers' Julio Urías Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías has been arrested and faces felony domestic violence charges, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Urías was arrested on Sunday night and released Monday morning on $50,000 bond.

Details of the alleged incident have not been made available. The Dodgers released a statement saying Urías will not travel with the team as they "attempt to learn all the facts."

This is the second time Urías has had a domestic violence-related arrest.

In May 2019, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after allegedly shoving a woman he was with at a Los Angeles shopping mall. No charges were filed, and the woman later told investigators, according to the Los Angeles Times' Richard Winton, she fell in a parking lot during an argument.

Although no charges were filed, Urías still served a 20-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Urías has spent his entire eight-year major league career with the Dodgers, helping the team capture a World Series title in 2020 and winning the National League ERA Title in 2022 after posting a 17-7 record, 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 175 innings across 31 starts.

The 27-year-old hasn't been nearly as good this year, though he has still be an effective piece of the rotation with a 11-8 record, 4.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 117.1 innings across 21 starts.

Urías last pitched in a Sept. 1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers return to action on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.