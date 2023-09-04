Georgia Football's Jarvis Jones Arrested for Reckless Driving, Speeding Before Opener

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs' player connection coordinator Jarvis Jones was arrested on Friday night and charged with reckless driving and speeding-maximum limits, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

It's the latest incident for a Georgia program that has seen at least a dozen players charged with some sort of traffic or vehicle violation.

This summer alone, outside linebacker Samuel M'Pemba and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins were each hit for speeding violations.

On January 15, offensive lineman Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed while allegedly racing vehicles, an incident that authorities have accused Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter of also being involved in.

He ultimately pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing and was sentenced to a year of probation, 80 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

The string of traffic violations has become a primary storyline surrounding the two-time defending national champions.

"What's going to happen to my program is every time somebody gets a speeding ticket, it's going to be the front-page story," head coach Kirby Smart told reporters. "If they went and combed every SEC player and researched 'em for speeding tickets, they'd find a lot more of them.

"But when I say we're under a microscope, it's a good microscope," he continued. "'Cause you know what it's making us do? It's making us try to prevent it. We're doing more to prevent speeding than anybody in the country."

As for Jones, the 33-year-old spent two seasons at Georgia (2011-12), registering 28 sacks and 44 sacks in his time in Athens. He was then the No. 17 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL draft.

In four seasons with the Steelers, he posted six sacks and 11 sacks, never reaching the heights of his time with the Bulldogs.