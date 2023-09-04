Brian McIntyre Arrested on Gun Charge; 'BoMac' Trains Boxing Champ Terence Crawford

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Boxing trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre was arrested Sunday in England after security personnel at Manchester Airport discovered a firearm in his luggage.

Greater Manchester Police said the gun was in a bag McIntyre had checked. The 53-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate. He's due to appear in court on Oct. 9.

McIntyre was in Manchester to help guide Chris Eubank Jr. to a 10th-round TKO of Liam Smith on Saturday. Terence Crawford is among the other fighters he trains.

McIntyre was in Crawford's corner for what was the biggest win of Bud's career. The 35-year-old became the undisputed welterweight champion in July with a ninth-round TKO of Errol Spence Jr., a bout that was even more one-sided than the outcome would indicate.

McIntyre indicated last week that Spence triggered a rematch clause that was inserted into the original fight contract.

ESPN's Ben Baby reported Monday that a spokesperson for Crawford hadn't yet responded when asked about McIntyre's arrest. Similarly, Eubank's representatives declined to comment on the matter when asked by Sky Sports News.