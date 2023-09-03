Baylor Eviscerated by Twitter for Upset Loss to Texas State in Season Opener

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File

Don't call it an upset

The Texas State Bobcats came into Waco, Texas to face the Baylor Bears and were not courteous guests, defeating the Power-Five opponent 43-31.

The Bobcats offensive outburst saw quarterback T.J. Finley go 22-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns and receiver Joey Hobert make six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. One of his catches stood out as an early catch of the year candidate.

The victory is a reversal of fortune for the Bobcats who have had a rough go of it since joining the FBS in 2012. The team has a 40-92 overall record at the FBS level and are 0-6 all-time against the Bears.

Baylor came into the contest as heavy favorites, with a 97.6 percent win probability. Texas State had been outscored by 44 points in the previous two matchups against the Bears and collect the first win against a Power-Five opponent in program history.

The stunning loss had fans on social media expressing disappointment in Baylor's performance, questioning head coach Dave Aranda's job security and celebrating Texas State for providing a quality upset this early.

The Bobcats now have their marquee win of the season but now will shift focus towards a strong season in the Sun Belt Conference and trying to qualify for a Bowl Game for the first time in program history.

The Bears, on the other hand, will look to rebound from the upset loss by playing spoilers themselves next week against defending Pac-12 champion Utah.