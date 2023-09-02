Texas A&M WR Micah Tease Arrested on Drug Charges Before CFB Debut vs. New Mexico

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M freshman receiver Micah Tease was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana after his arrest in College Station on Friday, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

A Texas A&M spokesperson said Tease was "suspended indefinitely per department policy" on Saturday.

According to Zwerneman, "The controlled substance charge is listed as 'POSS CS PG 4G-400G,' meaning drug penalty group two and between four grams to 400 grams and is a second-degree felony and punishable between two and 20 years in prison."

The controlled substance was edibles, according to Chris Low of ESPN. The marijuana charge is a misdemeanor.

He was released from jail after posting a total of $13,000 in bonds.

Police went to Tease's apartment after receiving a complaint about the scent of marijuana. Authorities were initially denied entry into the premises but obtained a search warrant and upon a search of Tease's room allegedly found three edibles weighting 48.1 grams and .051 ounces of marijuana in his trash can.

Tease was scheduled to make his college football debut against New Mexico on Saturday night.

The freshman was a 4-star wideout in the Class of 2023 and the No. 209 prospect overall, the No. 8 athlete and the No. 4 player from the state of Oklahoma, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He was expected to contribute to the offense as a freshman, alongside fellow first-year wideout Raymond Cottrell.

"They're physical," head coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters regarding that pair after April's spring game. "They're willing to block and do things. They're going to be special teams players. Those guys have really come on, in my opinion, and surged."

Fifth-year senior Ainias Smith also liked what he saw from Tease during the spring.

"The tenacity that he brings to want to learn inside the meeting rooms is very impressive to me," the wideout told reporters after the spring game. "Both him and Ray. They come in wanting to help the team. With them coming in right now has benefitted them of course to get the eyes on them."