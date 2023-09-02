NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Chris Jones Was Offered 3-Year Contract Worth $74M amid Holdout

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Amid rumors about what Chris Jones is seeking in a new contract from the Kansas City Chiefs, a new report has detailed what the team is offering its star defensive tackle as he continues to holdout.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Chiefs are offering to replace the $19.5 million salary Jones is set to make this season with a new three-year deal worth $74 million.

"Of that amount," Florio wrote, "$70 million would be guaranteed for injury, with a lower amount fully guaranteed."

One interesting note from Florio is that Jones "isn't trying" to match or surpass the $31.7 million average annual salary Aaron Donald gets from the Los Angeles Rams, and he would be willing to "split the difference" between Donald's salary and Kansas City's current offer.

The midpoint between the Chiefs' offer and Donald's salary is $28.2 million.

