The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 226

Aurelien Meunier/Zuffa LLC

We're in the final few weeks of summer.

So what better time for Dana White and Co. to load up the family truckster and take the gang on a European vacation?

OK, the transportation is a bit more advanced than Clark W. Griswold and his movie entourage managed in the mid-1980s, but the concept is similar as the UFC pulls into the Accor Arena in Paris for its second-ever show on French soil.

Heavyweight Ciryl Gane is back as the headliner against streaking Moldovan contender Serghei Spivac, whose three-fight win streak has lifted him to seventh in the big-boy division—five spots behind Gane, a two-time title challenger, at No. 2.

Gane was a third-round winner over Tai Tuivasa when the Octagon last rolled into Paris exactly 52 weeks ago today, and he'll likely get to work in late afternoon (EDT) atop a show whose prelims began at 12:30 p.m. with a main card start of 3 p.m.

The B/R combat team is in place for all the happenings on the continent and will comprise the definitive of the event's winners and losers in real time. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.