Half of University of San Diego Football Team Disciplined for Alleged Hazing Incident

University of San Diego President James T. Harris III wrote a letter to staff members revealing approximately half of the school's football team will be penalized following an investigation into a preseason hazing incident, per Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The exact nature of the hazing and the specific players who are facing punishment were not publicly revealed.

"As a result of this investigation, approximately half the football team, who were either active or passive participants, will face varying degrees of disciplinary action," Harris wrote. "… These initial disciplinary actions relate only to athletics participation. Since all USD students are held accountable to the USD Student Code of Conduct, further disciplinary action could ensue."

Harris explained the school shared the results of the preliminary investigation conducted by the athletic department and Office of Public Safety with San Diego police and hired an outside firm to "immediately start an independent review."

Zeigler noted university officials shared a statement with the San Diego Union-Tribune that said it believes nobody was physically harmed during the hazing.

"Hazing or bullying of any sort is a reprehensible act that denies a person the respect and dignity they deserve," Harris wrote. "As a university, we must continue to strive to make this a community where there is no place for such behavior as we work together to create a more inclusive, sustainable and hopeful world."

The letter explained some of the players received "indefinite game suspensions," so it remains unclear which players will be available at the start of the 2023 campaign.

San Diego is scheduled to start its season against Cal Poly on Saturday, and the plan is to conduct the game as scheduled.