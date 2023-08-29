2 Men Arrested on Trespassing Charges After Rushing Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. on Field

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Two men have been arrested on charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace after allegedly charging at Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, according to CBS Colorado.

During the seventh inning of a 14-4 win over the Rockies, one fan ran out to right field and and appeared to hug Acuña before security grabbed the fan and dragged him away from the Braves star.

Shortly after, a second fan ran toward the group and knocked over Acuña before being tackled by security.

Acuña was not injured during the incident and remained in the game, going 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and two stolen bases.

"I was a little scared at first," Acuña said through an interpreter, per CBS. "I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn't say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything's OK. We're all OK and I hope they're OK."

A juvenile male also briefly entered the field before returning to the stands and being apprehended by Coors Field security. He was cited for trespassing.

Acuña is in the midst of a career year with the Braves and will undoubtedly be a top contender for the National League MVP award. He's slashing .335/.418/.572 with 29 home runs, 79 RBI and 61 stolen bases in 130 games.

The Braves have two more games against the Rockies at Coors Field before traveling to California to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.